MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD EVIDENCE IN MICHIGAN GOES VIRAL

The Democrats are completely panicked while Donald Trump has more swag and confidence than ever before. They are clamoring behind closed doors for him to be arrested for campaigning, claiming it’s a violation of his release. Meanwhile, the Judge in the latest case is not cooperating with Trump’s legal team at all and it would appear is working with the Prosecution to hurt Trump’s defense.