Direct Israeli targeting of an ambulance in Jabalia camp, Gaza

🇵🇸 Report | A video published for the first time shows a direct Israeli targeting of an ambulance in Jabalia camp last October. All those inside the vehicle were killed, except for a child who was found by a paramedic 24 hours after the bombing.
Source 🔹@enemywatch
