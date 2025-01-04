Amish Farmer Amos Miller Wins His Case! Huge victory for food freedom!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Praise God!! Good news! Amish farmer #amosmiller won his case! #foodfreedom. Big Win for Food Freedom. The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania affirmed a trial court decision allowing Amish Farmer Amos Miller to continue to make wonderful food available to people out of state. Credit to everyone who prayed, shared his story, donated, and supported Amos Miller. And Attorney Robert Barnes