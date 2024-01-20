Message From Chris Sky To So Called “Covid Freedom Fighters” Who Fell For Zionist Lies

“And isn’t it funny how the so-called freedom fighters in the freedom movement spent the last four years telling everybody how media lies , the government lies, and we can’t trust anything on TV? But now you hear them parroting the Israeli propaganda word for word, right down to beheaded babies that was fake.”

Its truly hard to believe that those who were supposed to be "awake" have to be re-programmed and pushed to open their minds and eyes to same evil that they were supposed to be fighting against since Covid scam on another issue.