John 8:31 If Ye Countinue in My Word, Then Are Ye My Disciples Indeed

John 8:31 Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed;

The Same Today for Those So-Called Believers That say " I Believe in Jesus "' WHO Very Quickly When Jesus Continued to Speak TRUTH, They Wanted to KILL HIM !!!

John 8: 59 Then took they up stones to cast at him: but Jesus hid himself, and went out of the temple, going through the midst of them, and so passed by.

