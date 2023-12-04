John 8:31 If Ye Countinue in My Word, Then Are Ye My Disciples Indeed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John 8:31 Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed;
The Same Today for Those So-Called Believers That say " I Believe in Jesus "' WHO Very Quickly When Jesus Continued to Speak TRUTH, They Wanted to KILL HIM !!!
John 8: 59 Then took they up stones to cast at him: but Jesus hid himself, and went out of the temple, going through the midst of them, and so passed by.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ
https://brandnewtube.com/studio