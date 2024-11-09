Breaking free from a virtual  truman show ~ truly thinking outside the narrative ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this discussion we will talk about how the world we are told to accept as a real world is indeed looking like a truman show. We will be exposing again the lie narrative of the fake covid 19, fake vaccines and rediculous voodoo / occult protocols (mask, and social distancing) that are nothing more than a worship to medical sorcery. We will look at how the world we are told to believe in parrallels with the truman show. We will also be sharing the latest episode of the highwire, which is episode 397: Answering the call.
