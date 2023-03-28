Steven D Kelley explains Orgonite and Orgone Devices

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video copy of original on February 18, 2016, posted Feb 20, 2016 on YouTube at 'EyestoSee'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMH1T00Xx5A&t=729s&ab_channel=EyestoSee
Steven D Kelley explains orgone devices and how to make them and how they work.
