Israel killed dozens of our family in Gaza, say mother and daughter (mirrored)

5 Nov 2023 The Electronic Intifada Podcast

“We’re living the Nakba times again, seeing the tents come up in Khan Younis. It’s surreal. It’s surreal,” said Ghaida Hamdan, who is grieving 36 members of her family. They were killed in Israeli bombings last week.





Ghaida and her mother, Ghada Ageel, joined us on Thursday’s livestream.





Ghada is a visiting professor at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada, and wrote about Israel’s murder of her family in The Guardian.





“[Israel] now discovered after 16 years of an inhuman blockade, they cannot put an end to this willingness for freedom, for dignity,” Ghada said.





“So now the plan of annihilation, of genocide, of expulsion, of continuing the unfinished the project of Nakba, this is what we see. My grandmother has been always telling me [that] whenever we have a generation, they come and kill it.”





“We say we are not numbers. But when we actually come down to it and we’re talking about numbers, how do you fathom such amounts of people gone? You don’t. You can’t, you can’t understand it,” Ghaida said.





“And not only that, now you start wondering: if I go back to Gaza, what is left? What would be left? Who would be left?” Ghaida added.





“Every single day we’re mourning a loss. But at some point, everybody in Gaza is our family. Everybody’s our bloodline, everybody’s our community,” she said.





"And you start wondering: what else needs to be said? What else needs to be shown? What else needs to be conveyed to these politicians that are sitting on seats, powerful seats?"





