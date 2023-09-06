BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Humility & Love
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
September 5th, 2021

Pastor Dean Odle preaches the importance of loving our neighbor and casting down pride. Many Christians believe they have all the knowledge without recognizing that the knowledge is just puffing them up without edifying them (1 Cor 8:1). Jesus wept over the city in Luke 19:41 because He knew what was about to happen. Let us have compassion for our brothers and sisters as we fight the enemy in these last days.

"And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold." Matthew 24:12

jesus christlukecompassiondean odle1 corinthians
