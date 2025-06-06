TENNESSEE VALLEY AUTHORITY CAUGHT TRESPASSING ON PRIVATE PROPERTY❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Rich🇺🇸 - Did the Tennessee Valley Authority @TVAnews show up with guns and bullet proof vests to force innocent residents of Cheatham County,TN to let them trespass on their land? You will NOT believe this story. Watch till the end...PLEASE REPOST THIS. This is Un-American to the CORE.
Source: https://x.com/johnrich/status/1930432999327232169
In other TN news: Acadia Behavioral Health is steamrolling the town of Friendsville and planning to build a facility there. Absolutely zero people in the town want it. It'll be an hour away from the nearest trauma center. But somehow it's probably gonna happen.