TENNESSEE VALLEY AUTHORITY CAUGHT TRESPASSING ON PRIVATE PROPERTY❗
195 views • 3 months ago

⁣John Rich🇺🇸 - ⁣Did the Tennessee Valley Authority @TVAnews show up with guns and bullet proof vests to force innocent residents of Cheatham County,TN to let them trespass on their land? You will NOT believe this story. Watch till the end...PLEASE REPOST THIS. This is Un-American to the CORE.


Source: ⁣https://x.com/johnrich/status/1930432999327232169


In other TN news: Acadia Behavioral Health is steamrolling the town of Friendsville and planning to build a facility there. Absolutely zero people in the town want it. It'll be an hour away from the nearest trauma center. But somehow it's probably gonna happen.


https://x.com/m5drummer/status/1930621699558355202

private property, john rich, trespassing, multi pronged attack, tennessee valley authority
