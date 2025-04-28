Airhead reporter turns her body into a blood clot manufacturing facility!

These dipshits act like they have no idea why this is happening to them. You read it throughout their comments. Everyone's shocked. Everyone baffled. That's when I go in to set them straight!

Sources

https://m.facebook.com/KellyOnTV/

https://x.com/kelly_ontv

Reporting on protests

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n-0HCbcsjZU

Music: Howard Jones - Like To Get To Know You Well





Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality





You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru





Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report