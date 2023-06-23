Blackrock Buys Politicians: Hidden Camera!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔗 @ClimateViewerhttps://connect.climateviewer.com/
❤ DONATE
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/climatev...
https://www.givesendgo.com/climateviewer
https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer
https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer
🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES
The Bankers Are The Problem
• Anonymous - The B...
https://youtu.be/RCX8RBGZSTg
James O’Keefe Drops Bombshell Video On BlackRock: ‘You Got $10k? You Can Buy A Senator’
https://www.dailywire.com/news/james-okeefe-drops-bombshell-video-on-blackrock-you-got-10k-you-can-buy-a-senator
VIA @JamesOKeefeIII
BREAKING: @BlackRock
Recruiter Who “Decides People’s Fate” Spills Info on Company’s World Impact
“It’s not who the president is- it’s who’s controlling the wallet of the president”
“You got $10K? You can buy a senator"
“War is real f***ing good for business” #BlackRockExposed
https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1671262303319392259
Larry Fink | BlackRock | CEO ESG CEI | Force Change
• Larry Fink | Blac...
https://youtu.be/KwwN5kwjAtQ
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI)
Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)
Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG)
https://www.blackrock.com/corporate/literature/fact-sheet/dei-annual-report.pdf
https://www.blackrock.com/ch/individual/en/themes/sustainable-investing
https://www.anheuser-busch.com/newsroom/brewers-collective-announces-addition-of-diversity-inclusion-p
https://www.anheuser-busch.com/community/environmental-sustainability
https://corporate.target.com/sustainability-ESG/diversity-equity-inclusion
💻 SUPPORT US
Help for Mike & Shelley Morales AGWN
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-mike-shelley-morales-agwn
• Prayers for Mike ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LD38H_nFGM4&t=0s
• Rest In Peace Bro...
https://youtu.be/1Nj24ER12Hw
Yah Struck - Human Trafficking Book Series
https://yahstruck.com/
Semper Fry Awesome Hot Sauce - use code "PLANEFARTS"
https://www.semperfryllc.com/store/c1...
Why Does the Moon Shine So Bright? (Children's book)
http://artisticpublication.com/
ExpressVPN
https://www.expressvpn.com/go/vpn-software?irclickid=1WW0kX0KWxyPRvZ2gLRMASnnUkFxcrXExR3kU80&shareid=&irgwc=1
Shared from and subscribe to:
ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos