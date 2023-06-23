BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Blackrock Buys Politicians: Hidden Camera!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
423 views • 06/23/2023

@ClimateViewerhttps://connect.climateviewer.com/


🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

The Bankers Are The Problem

https://youtu.be/RCX8RBGZSTg


James O’Keefe Drops Bombshell Video On BlackRock: ‘You Got $10k? You Can Buy A Senator’

https://www.dailywire.com/news/james-okeefe-drops-bombshell-video-on-blackrock-you-got-10k-you-can-buy-a-senator


VIA @JamesOKeefeIII

BREAKING: @BlackRock

Recruiter Who “Decides People’s Fate” Spills Info on Company’s World Impact

“It’s not who the president is- it’s who’s controlling the wallet of the president”

“You got $10K? You can buy a senator"

“War is real f***ing good for business” #BlackRockExposed

https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1671262303319392259


Larry Fink | BlackRock | CEO ESG CEI | Force Change

https://youtu.be/KwwN5kwjAtQ


Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI)

Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)

Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG)


https://www.blackrock.com/corporate/literature/fact-sheet/dei-annual-report.pdf

https://www.blackrock.com/ch/individual/en/themes/sustainable-investing

https://www.anheuser-busch.com/newsroom/brewers-collective-announces-addition-of-diversity-inclusion-p

https://www.anheuser-busch.com/community/environmental-sustainability

https://corporate.target.com/sustainability-ESG/diversity-equity-inclusion


Shared from and subscribe to:

ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts
