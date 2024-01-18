WHO’s Dr. Tedros confronted at Davos on ‘Disease X’, COVID lockdowns and vaccines

Rebel News





Jan 17, 2024





http:WEFreports.com | “This is your chance to apologize to the world for your role during COVID, would you like to take it?” The World Health Organization Director General asked accountability questions by Rebel reporter Avi Yemini at the elitist World Economic Gathering





Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v47ivwr-whos-dr.-tedros-confronted-at-davos-on-disease-x-covid-lockdowns-and-vaccin.html