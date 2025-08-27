Planting the Flag & Taking Down Oathbreakers!

You want #traitors held #accountable? Well I am doing it! No #politician will do it. No #attorney will do it, or they will get disbarred! Only pro se litigants have the power to hold #corrupt #judges accountable to the court rules and their oath of office.





That worth a follow? Donations? If you don't support me and I catch you paying attorneys or donating to politicians we have a problem: because you're STUPID!





Knowledge is power and the pen is mightier than the sword. With AI legal stuff is 100x faster and easier for me than in 2016! You got NO EXCUSE because if you're not taking action and just COMPLAINING you are waiting for someone to save you, and that us UN-AMERICAN!





NOBODY is coming to save you so ARM YOURSELF with the knowledge to save yourself (and humanity) before it's too late!





Click that follow button, rate and REPOST because I AM WORKING FOR YOU. My rights are your rights. If nobody fights back INTELLIGENTLY NOW, then all of our rights are GONE forever!





God bless the Patriots!

https://cash.app/$PatriotCamp





Join the decentralized, peer-to-peer, blockchain, nobody owns it, REAL public square BASTYON: On a level playing field the BEST ideas WIN!!! https://bastyon.com/vinceableworld