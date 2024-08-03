RT News August 3, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aug 3, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
70 Ukrainian drones are intercepted overnight in an attack on seven Russian regions, but some get through hitting oil depots and residential buildings. Iran says the US is complicit in the assassination of the Hamas politburo chief and as fears of regional escalation mount, Israel is preparing for Tehran and Hamas to take revenge. Venezuela's Electoral Council reconfirms Nicolas Maduro's victory in the Presidential election, that's as Washington proclaims the real winner is the opposition leader.