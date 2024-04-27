Will AI Put Billions Out Of Work?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from The Highwire with Del Bigtree
April 19th, 2024.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RQJnpF6b7QrL/
Listen to ‘The 'Highwire' theme song, an AI-generated near-hit song crafted in just seconds, boasting production quality and lyrical depth that rival professional musicians. As AI continues to advance, Del considers the broader implications: How many jobs will AI disrupt, and what existential risks does this technology pose?