Connecting To Nature In A Manmade World with Will Keller | Dissolving The Divide #6
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
15 followers
2 views • 02/23/2023

Great discussion with Will Keller, member/founder of The Natural Freedom League, Natural Freedom Alliance, and The Freedom Under Natural Law Conferences. you can find all his works here:  @WillTellTruth93  ~~~ https://linktr.ee/will_keller This discussion touches on many aspects regarding the nature/spirituality within ourselves, connection to nature and some of the initial factors of division once we branch away from that. Our perspectives come from deep philosophical learning and observation, hermeticism, Natural Law, Animism, Naturosophy, Naturality, de-occulted knowledge, Trivium, socratic & apophatic approach, objective morality, the law of freedom, true Paganism, cymatics, etymology, science of life, Causality, Law of Correspondence, Alchemy, shadow work, inner work, Mentalism, Hieros Gamos, internal symmetry, among other modalities and holistic ways of life. Leslie Powers: As a clinical social worker, she's available for a free consultation:: alivethrive.life onegreatworknetwork.com [email protected] @AwakenYaMind linktree.com/derekbartolacelli PEACE

Keywords
consciousnessholistic livingnaturenatural lawdivisionconquerdivide
