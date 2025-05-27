BrightLearn - Shot Dead: Exploring the Impact of COVID-19 Vaccines, an interview with Brian Festa and Teryn Gregson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The podcast features host Bright Learn interviewing Taryn Gregson, producer of the documentary "Shot Dead," and Brian Festa from We The Patriots USA, discussing the film’s focus on families who lost children to COVID-19 vaccines, alleged suppression of vaccine risks, financial incentives behind mandates, and legal battles for medical freedom, while urging grassroots action to challenge mainstream narratives.
