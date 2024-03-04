Kick-Start Meaningful Conversations and Cultivating Connection With Our Kids - Steve Hines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Kids today are facing more challenges than ever, and it is up to us as parents to make godly decisions that will help mold our children into wise and contributing members of society. Steve Hines discusses when and how to kick-start meaningful communication patterns with young children. Steve is the author of Salt, Light, & Kids: Parenting Well in Today’s Culture. He shares how to steer clear of common parenting traps, how to start conversations on tough topics, and how to check in with their kids and stay connected in their lives as they get older and hit the teenage years and beyond. “You have to develop a relationship where your kids want to spend time with you,” Steve says.
TAKEAWAYS
Establish a schedule where you make the time to do things with your children and build a solid relationship
Eat dinner together as much as possible and make sure you have time for one-on-one conversations
Hold yourself accountable to the same standards that you are expecting your children to adhere to
It’s important that mom and dad have a solid, loving relationship to model for their children
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Homeschooling Today magazine (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4bjHxHM
Salt, Light, & Kids book: https://amzn.to/4aaZYwX
🔗 CONNECT WITH STEVE HINES
Website: https://www.saltlightandkids.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/saltlightandkids/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saltlightandkids
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@saltlightandkids
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):
https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina
Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/
TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom
Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/