TOM RENZ THEY ARE POISONING OUR FOOD 4-24-23
High Hopes
High Hopes
625 views • 04/26/2023

Dr. Jane Ruby


Apr 25, 2023


In tonight's show Dr. Jane brings in medical freedom fighter and attorney, Tom Renz who is working with a number of state legislators to stop the addition of toxic bioweapon genetic modifying materials to the American food supply without the informed consent of the citizenry, especially the synthetic fake meat programs of Bill Gates.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2k9h8a-tom-renz-they-are-poisoning-our-food.html

Keywords
foodamericafood supplypoisontoxicfake meatbill gatesbioweaponattorneyfreedom fightersynthetic meatgenetic modificationtom renzdr jane rubydr rubydr janewithout informed consent
