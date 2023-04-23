Many in Africa, Haiti, the West, and various other parts of the world believe that witch doctors are powerful. Various ones have succumbed to the point they believe Christians can be cursed by them. The Bible opposes the use of witchcraft and casting spells as Deuteronomy 18:10-12 shows. Does the Bible suggest witches, palm readers, and witch doctors could be real? Is it possible that witch doctors can cast spells on Christians to blind them to something? If not, why not? Are non-Christians subject to be blinded by Satan, his demons, and those involved with the 'dark arts'? What does the Bible clearly teach? Could the teaching that true Christians be deceived by curses from witch doctors be a 'doctrine of demons' that the Apostle Paul warned about in the last days? Are Christians to fear humans? Does God limit Satan's power and those of his henchmen? Will the False Prophet Antichrist perform real signs that many will fall for? Do you, if you are a real Christian, truly believe, "He who is in you is greater than he who is in the world?" What can we learn regarding Job as well as Balaam and Balak? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie go over scriptures to show what the Bible really teaches about this matter.





A written article of related interest is available titled: Can Christians be under the spell of curses by witch doctors?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/can-christians-be-under-the-spell-of-curses-by-witch-doctors/ Can Witch Doctors Cast Spells on Christians?