BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

They're Lying About The Economy
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
344 views • 7 months ago

Economy In Shambles

* While Americans are struggling to pay their bills, the [Bidan] regime continues to lie.

* They spout nonsense about inflation being at 9% when Joe took office.

* The Fed talks about possible future rate cuts and lower inflation, giving us false hope.

* None of these markers can move significantly enough to impact our daily lives.

* This economy has created hard times and destroyed lives.

* People are going further into debt; and inflation is here to stay.

* Build financial intelligence — and prepare for a worst-case scenario.


Financial Intelligence: 10 Foundations

1. Assets vs. liabilities.

2. Build a balance sheet.

3. Be selective about debt.

4. Good debt vs. bad debt.

5. Be mindful about saving.

6. Invest in your financial education.

7. Find your Freedom Number.

8. Build streams of income.

9. Take advice from successful people.

10. Act in alignment with your goals.


The full segment is linked below.


Morris Invest (17 October 2024)

https://rumble.com/v5nz2pk-they-are-lying-to-you-about-the-economy-morris-invest.html

https://youtu.be/-BbRith5ozk

Keywords
fiat currencypropagandafederal reservejoe bideninterest ratecost of livingusurykamala harrisinflationbankstercentral bankcurrency wardebt slaverypurchasing powerreal wagescurrency debasementbidenflationbidenomicsconsumer pricescurrency devaluationdebt trapclayton morrisdebt enslavementdebt spiralfinancial intelligence
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy