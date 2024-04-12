They're Gaslighting You

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Bidan]’s Business Model Requires An Invasion At The Southern Border
* Only an illegitimate regime that stole the election would do this to America.
* No duly-elected team that loved the country would do this.
* The system has to be taken down.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3533: Scam On The Southern Border & In Ukraine (12 April 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4p2xsr-episode-3533-scam-on-the-southern-border-and-in-ukraine.html