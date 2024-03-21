The globalist DEPOPULATION plan is BEHIND SCHEDULE

August 23, 2014

My dearly beloved daughter two signs will become apparent as the multitude of chosen souls rise to assist Me in reclaiming My Kingdom on earth.

The first sign relates to the loftiness of souls in My Church on earth, where human reasoning, intelligence and ambition will destroy the true faith of My sacred servants.

Pride and arrogance, coupled with an innate longing to experience a deeper faith, which will always be just beyond their grasp, will result in a false church of darkness. It will produce a lofty hierarchy, which will breed untruths and a barren faith.

The second sign relates to the lowly bodies when the human body – a sacred Gift from God – will be reduced to a mere vehicle used for worldly adornment, where no respect will be shown to it. Lack of morality will result in a lack of respect for the human body including the abuse of the body where it is used as a means to participate in grave acts of sins of the flesh. The lack of respect for human life will also mean that murder will become so common that many will, eventually, become completely immune to the horror of physical death at the hands of evil men.

The purification of man continues for without the suffering of willing souls, many people would be lost. Only then, when all things seem unbearable, will those with the Seal of the Living God, be given the relief from their sufferings which will blight humanity including sin, wars, famine and disease. You must never ignore wars – small though they may be – for they will spread.

Never ignore lack of true faith in My Church for this, too, will spread. Never ignore hatred amongst nations, who use religion as a means to inflict terror amongst their enemies, for this also will spread to devour the souls of those who love Me. Never ignore hatred of God’s visionaries or chosen prophets for if they hate these souls then they hate Me. You must not allow their wicked tongues to tempt you into joining with them in their vile attempts to drown out the sound of My Voice. If you do, then you too will become as infested as they are.





