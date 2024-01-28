Education vs. Knowing

Which of these two, in the title of this video, has the potential to take you further with a greater advancement in life? The Public school System teaches all: that more years of their "education" is better; however, just the opposite it true! A wise man will tell you to "Do as I do, not what people say. Actions always supersede words." When it comes to politicians, cops, Judges, advertisers, & Civil Servants like Dr. Fauci, higher pay usually means higher corruption & lower morals.

Many I have told are now trying to pay off college loans with minimum wage jobs.

What you are born with & how you are raised is more important than what can be taught by another.

"We are all equal under the law." That does not mean we are all created exactly the same. We all were created with a special talent for something. The difficulties come under this present System that we don't have a process to determine what our talent(s) is or are. I never feel superior over others because I know many never have a chance to realize their potential.

clarification: The 2nd Step to Save the World was the Official recognition of 2 categories of people. They already exist but are not Officially recognized. They are Natives=sovereigns=Nationals, & then there are Citizens=Residents=voluntary slaves=14th Amendment Citizens=those who have sought [voted for] legal REPRESENTATIVES=who have pledged themselves to serve the inner City of London, INC.=The West's Central Banksters (including The private Federal Reserve).

another clarification: Example of Knowing/fact: Another word-play: 'Artificial-Intelligence' is another oxymoron like "Sovereign-Citizen." It doesn't exist, as A.I. is not intelligent at all, it is merely number crunching that comes up with a result of what has been put into that computer.





Disclosure: Senator Chuck Schumer's 64-page Bill that was rejected implies "The government has physical evidence Non-human Intelligence built UAPs and has passed this engineering over to private corporations." => https://zlandcommunications.blogspot.com/

In view of what Anna Von Reitz has recently published, and that current 'Service providing Government' was unlawfully converted to a privately own corporation: http://annavonreitz.com/manvhuman2.pdf it is a revealing disclosure that both 'hue-man' & corporations exist in only a 2-dimensional [legal contract] sense.

This is to fool you into complying/signing-up in-to the poorer choice of 2 jurisdictions! The 2nd is a commercial contract for you to be ruled-over by a REPRESENTATIVE or Maritime Judge.

I as a living 'man' [a non-hue-man] can build an atmospheric sailing saucer (1st phase UFO)!