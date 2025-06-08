© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you noticed that every time there are peace negotiations there seems to be an ‘atrocity’ committed? The statement of the French journalist was given to the UN. It casts doubt on the events around the ‘Bucha massacre’- same time as the failed Istanbul peace treaty and Boris’ Biden inspired intervention.
Source @Andrew Bridgen
