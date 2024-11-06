⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on progress of the special military operation (6 November 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces defeated formations of the 113th, 125th territorial defence brigades, 5th border detachment of the Ukrainian Border Service near Ternovaya, Kazachya Lopan (Kharkov region), Velikaya Pisarevka (Sumy region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 troops and three motor vehicles. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted damage on manpower and materiel of the 30th, 60th mechanised brigades of the AFU, 114th, and 116th territorial defence brigades near Golubovka, Petropavlovka (Kharkov region), and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

Two counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the 28th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU were repelled.

The enemy sustained losses of up to 450 troops, a tank, a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, three motor vehicles, a Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, and a UK-made 105-mm L-119. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

▫️ As a result of the successful offensive, the Yug Group of Forces liberated Antonovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The Group also hit units of the 23rd, 28th, and 33rd mechanised brigades, 46th Airmobile Brigade, and 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Shumy, Dyleyevka, Kurakhovo, and Dalneye (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by an enemy assault group was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 645 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle, six motor vehicles, a UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer, a U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

▫️ The Tsentr Group of Forces captured more favourable lines and inflicted losses on manpower and materiel of the 28th and 100th mechanised brigades of the AFU, 101st, 111th territorial defence brigades, and 12th National Guard Brigade near Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, and Sukhaya Balka (Donetsk People's Republic). Six AFU counter-attacks were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 510 troops, a tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, a U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, a 152-mm D-20 howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and a 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️ During active operations, the Vostok Group of Forces liberated Maksimovka (Donetsk People's Republic).



The Russian troops also hit the 33rd Mechanised Brigade, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU, and 128th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Zelenoye Pole, Velikaya Novovselka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Terminovka (Zaporozhye region). One counter-attack launched by an AFU assault group was repelled.



The AFU losses included up to 125 troops, one tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and materiel of the 110th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, 124th and 126th territorial defence brigades close to Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye region), Nikolayevka, and Tokarevka (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 70 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and two motor vehicles. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces delivered strikes at infrastructure of military airfields, a drone manufacturing shop, power and fuel industry facilities used to supply the AFU, as well as at manpower clusters and hardware in 146 areas.



▫️ Air defence units shot down one MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, eight French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, four U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 23 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 648 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 35,298 unmanned aerial vehicles, 585 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,063 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,484 MLRS combat vehicles, 17,368 field artillery guns and mortars, and 28,010 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.