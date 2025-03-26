Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 26 March 2025

⚡️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Belgorod direction, the Sever Group of Forces inflicted damage on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, an assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and two territorial defence brigades close to Krasnopolye, Ugroyedy, Prokhody, Miropolskoye, and Petrushevka (Sumy region).

▪️The enemy's losses amounted to up to 55 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, a motor vehicle, and an artillery gun.

📍 The units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line, hit units of three mechanised brigades, an assault brigade, and an airborne brigade of the AFU near Lozovaya, Petropavlovka (Kharkov region), Nadiya (Lugansk People's Republic), Kirovsk, and Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic) as well as Serebryansky forestry.

▪️The AFU lost up to 250 troops, a U.S.-made HMMWV armoured vehicle, and two pickup trucks. Three artillery guns and three ammunition depots have been neutralised.

📍Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops engaged eight mechanised brigades of the AFU, a territorial defence brigade, and two national guard brigades near Novoolenovka, Romanovka, Minkovka, Chasov Yar, Druzhba, Kalinovo, Zarya, Katerinovka, and Tarasovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 310 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, a U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and two U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-fire radars. Two electronic warfare stations, an unmanned aerial vehicle depot, and a fuel depot were also destroyed.

💥Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. The Russian Armed Forces inflicted losses on a mechanised brigade, a jaeger brigade, two assault brigades, an unmanned aerial vehicles brigade, an assault regiment, an assault battalion of the Vostok special operations centre, a marine brigade, and a national guard brigade near Mirolyubovka, Kotlino, Dimitrov, Zverevo, Krasnoarmeysk, Uspenovka, Udachnoye, Grodovka, Alekseyevka, Nadezhdinka, and Novoaleksandrovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to more than 480 troops, two tanks, two Kazak armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, and a signal intelligence station.

↗️ Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defence. Russian forces engaged four mechanised brigades, an airmobile brigade of the AFU, a Marine brigade, and two territorial defence brigades near Shevchenko, Voskresenka, Fyodorovka, Novopol, Razliv, Zelenoye Pole of the Donetsk People's Republic, and Gulyaipole (Zaporozhye region).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 150 troops and three motor vehicles. Three field artillery pieces, including a Swedish-made 155-mm Archer self-propelled artillery system and a supply dump were eliminated.

💥 The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged units of two mechanised brigades, a mountain assault brigade, three coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and two territorial defence brigades close to Sadovoye, Pridneprovskoye, Antonovka, Vesyoloye (Kherson region), Malaya Tokmachka, Orekhov, and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).

▪️Over 65 troops, seven motor vehicles, a U.S.-made MLRS multiple rocket launcher, and two ammunition depots were neutralised.

🛫 Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, a facility repairing military hardware, workshops, control posts of unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition depots, and clusters of enemy manpower and hardware in 143 areas during the day.

🔎 Russian air defence systems shot down two JDAM guided bombs, a U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile, and 58 fixed-wing aircraft.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation the enemy lost:

▫️ 659 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 48,462 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 601 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 22,499 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,532 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 22,987 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 33,368 units of support military vehicles.





🔹 Russian Defence Ministry