Extraordinary New Video

Trump Assassination Attempt: The Set-Up & Cover-Up

* LEOs were aware of the rooftop patsy/shooter many minutes before shots were fired.

* Is that a muzzle flash of suppressed rifle fire — from a 1st-floor window in the same building — toward the podium?

* 3 controlled shots at President Trump’s head?





◦ Newly Unearthed Video Appears To Show Suppressed Rifle Fire From First Floor Window

◦ New Rifle Fire Signature (Sound + Visual Rifle Flash) Recorded & Posted By @RealDJstew724





Health Ranger Report (30 July 2024)

https://www.brighteon.com/86e1ddc2-3c9f-4435-9319-549bf9c67010

https://rumble.com/v5927t1-bbn-july-30-2024-venezuela-in-revolt-as-the-people-reject-communism....html