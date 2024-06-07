Biden Dazed and Confused At D-Day Event | Maverick News Live

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden Dazed and Confused!
Maverick News Top Stories:
* Biden Dazed and Confused at D Day Event
* New Polls Show Canadians Want Trudeau To GO!
* Use of U.S. Weapons On Russian Targets Take World To Brink of Nuclear War
