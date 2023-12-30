⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(30 December 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by helicopters and artillery repelled six attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 14th, 30th, 57th mechanised brigades, 25th Airborne Brigade, and 10th Mountain Assault Brigade near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

Moreover, the Russian Armed Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 25th Airborne Brigade and 101st Territorial Defence Brigade near Berestovoye and Peschannoye (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 50 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces repelled one attack launched by an assault squad of the 5th Ukrainian National Guard Brigade north of Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as inflicted losses on AFU manpower and hardware near Serebryansky forestry.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 100 Ukrainian troops and three armoured fighting vehicles.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled two attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 24th Mechanised Brigade and 79th Air Assault Brigade close to Shumy and Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, strikes were delivered at AFU manpower and hardware near Razdolovka, Pereyezdnoye, Andreyevka, Kurdyumovka, Kleschcheyevka, and Bogdanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses in this direction amounted to up to 350 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, two armoured personnel carriers, and six pickup trucks.

In the course of counterbattery warfare, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system and one U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system were eliminated.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by helicopters and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 79th Air Assault Brigade, and 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Ugledar, Novomikhailovka, and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses in this direction amounted to up to 115 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one electronic warfare station.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 33rd, 65th, and 117th mechanised brigades close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).The AFU losses amounted to up to 20 Ukrainian troops and three pickup trucks.



▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of actions of the Russian Group of Forces supported by artillery and aviation, the AFU losses amounted to up to 25 Ukrainian troops and six motor vehicles.



◽️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces eliminated one Olkha MLRS near Liptsy (Kharkov region).

In addition, POL and missile artillery armament depots at Starokonstantinov airfield (Khmelnitsky region) and Chernobayevka (Kherson region) were wiped out, as well as manpower and hardware were engaged in 118 areas during the day.

◽️Air defence units intercepted 15 HIMARS and Olkha projectiles, as well as three HARM anti-radiation missile during the day.

In addition, 35 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Spornoye, Maryinka, Verkhetoretskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Novaya Kakhovka, Babino, Kairy, Vasileyvka, Malaya Lepetikha (Kherson region).



📊 In total, 564 airplanes and 263 helicopters, 10,241 unmanned aerial vehicles, 445 air defence missile systems, 14,403 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,191 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,566 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 16,868 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.