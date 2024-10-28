The Sexual Escapades of Mystery Babylon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Over the last 50 years the world has witnessed countless claims of child and adult sexual abuse emerge against the Catholic Church, with the recent 2018 “Summer of Shame” demonstrating that that these things are far from over and continue to be revealed. Yet these difficult situations offer a priceless lesson about who the true Church is and what the nature of salvation really means, as well as a powerful warning for the end times.
00:00 - Introduction
12:30 - Official Teachings of the Catholic Church
28:45 - Biblical Response
46:24 - Sexual Abuse Coverage
1:09:49 - More Sexual Abuse Coverage
1:29:15 - Reflection