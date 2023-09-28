© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Breitbart | Pres. Trump: Joe Biden "MOST CORRUPT" President Ever, Guilty of "ECONOMIC TREASON and Union Destruction"
Speaking to a crowd full of United Auto Workers in Michigan Wednesday night instead of the GOP debate, Donald Trump had harsh words for Joe Biden, which the crowd seemed very pleased to hear. "I shouldn't have said that, I'm gonna get indicted again for saying that!" the former president joked.