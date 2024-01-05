4 Dreams & The 4th Angel: ProphesyAgainTV, EGBibleschool, & The Latter Rain. SDA Pastors In Apostasy

Revelation 18:1-4 And after these things I saw another angel come down from heaven, having great power; and the earth was lightened with his glory.





2 And he cried mightily with a strong voice, saying, Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird.





3 For all nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, and the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth are waxed rich through the abundance of her delicacies.





4 And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.





Joel 2:28-31 And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions:





29 And also upon the servants and upon the handmaids in those days will I pour out my spirit.





30 And I will shew wonders in the heavens and in the earth, blood, and fire, and pillars of smoke.





31 The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and terrible day of the Lord come.





