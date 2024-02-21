Dual Invasions

Europe & America: The Invasion Is Full On

* Europe is on fire because elites planned on the invasion there — like they did here.

* The UN is exacerbating it.

* Those countries can’t even defend themselves, so we’re supposed to do it for them?

* Ukraine is symbolic; globalists need to understand the American people are on to them.

* This is not an accident.

* They have thought this through.

* What legitimate president would do that to his country?





The full episode is linked below.





Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3406: Desperation Rises Against MAGA On Ukraine (20 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4ep33u-episode-3406-desperation-rises-against-maga-on-ukraine.html