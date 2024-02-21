Dual Invasions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Europe & America: The Invasion Is Full On
* Europe is on fire because elites planned on the invasion there — like they did here.
* The UN is exacerbating it.
* Those countries can’t even defend themselves, so we’re supposed to do it for them?
* Ukraine is symbolic; globalists need to understand the American people are on to them.
* This is not an accident.
* They have thought this through.
* What legitimate president would do that to his country?
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3406: Desperation Rises Against MAGA On Ukraine (20 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4ep33u-episode-3406-desperation-rises-against-maga-on-ukraine.html