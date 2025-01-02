White Hats vs Black Hats – Whose Winning? | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 36

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- The capitol-Trade Center-DC Monument lightning strikes?
- Fog across the world? Smart dust? It is NOT fog. Serious symptoms arising. War
is upon us
- Black hats in their death throes at this time
- White hats have the upper hand – cann0t afford a public panic
- Truths to be revealed responsibly to prevent a negative psychological impact and or civil war or taking up arms
- This war is 40% force and 60% fraud
- Recent aircraft accidents – Riccardo raises some interesting possibilities
- Multiple Trumps to avoid a successful hit – DJT MUST survive
- Bosi reveals his greatest concern over the coming months
- Will JG certify? We will inaugurate in the 20 th ?
- The real work begins once certified and inaugurated
- As the shackles are removed in 2025-2026 our momentum will be unstoppable
- ONE BIG ARREST COMING SOON – the confidence the people need
- Epstein-Diddy drip-drip- get ready for the RESPONSIBLE reveals
- Lessons and wisdom from a Vietnam vet – Book “Just War” by Tom Newman
- Jesus Christ – ground yourself in this light and love
- Free Masons controlling Australia
- Australia threat level now at level 3
- Australian government having difficulty in building up its military – Bosi breaks this down
- Australian governments people are incapable of governing itself
- Canada/USA-Australia/USA?
- Australia One – A Constitutional Convention coming soon
