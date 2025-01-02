White Hats vs Black Hats – Whose Winning? | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 36

- The capitol-Trade Center-DC Monument lightning strikes?





- Fog across the world? Smart dust? It is NOT fog. Serious symptoms arising. War

is upon us





- Black hats in their death throes at this time





- White hats have the upper hand – cann0t afford a public panic





- Truths to be revealed responsibly to prevent a negative psychological impact and or civil war or taking up arms





- This war is 40% force and 60% fraud





- Recent aircraft accidents – Riccardo raises some interesting possibilities





- Multiple Trumps to avoid a successful hit – DJT MUST survive





- Bosi reveals his greatest concern over the coming months





- Will JG certify? We will inaugurate in the 20 th ?





- The real work begins once certified and inaugurated





- As the shackles are removed in 2025-2026 our momentum will be unstoppable





- ONE BIG ARREST COMING SOON – the confidence the people need





- Epstein-Diddy drip-drip- get ready for the RESPONSIBLE reveals





- Lessons and wisdom from a Vietnam vet – Book “Just War” by Tom Newman





- Jesus Christ – ground yourself in this light and love





- Free Masons controlling Australia





- Australia threat level now at level 3





- Australian government having difficulty in building up its military – Bosi breaks this down





- Australian governments people are incapable of governing itself





- Canada/USA-Australia/USA?





- Australia One – A Constitutional Convention coming soon





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





