White Hats vs Black Hats – Whose Winning? | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 36
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
110 views • 6 months ago

- The capitol-Trade Center-DC Monument lightning strikes?


- Fog across the world? Smart dust? It is NOT fog. Serious symptoms arising. War

is upon us


- Black hats in their death throes at this time


- White hats have the upper hand – cann0t afford a public panic


- Truths to be revealed responsibly to prevent a negative psychological impact and or civil war or taking up arms


- This war is 40% force and 60% fraud


- Recent aircraft accidents – Riccardo raises some interesting possibilities


- Multiple Trumps to avoid a successful hit – DJT MUST survive


- Bosi reveals his greatest concern over the coming months


- Will JG certify? We will inaugurate in the 20 th ?


- The real work begins once certified and inaugurated


- As the shackles are removed in 2025-2026 our momentum will be unstoppable


- ONE BIG ARREST COMING SOON – the confidence the people need


- Epstein-Diddy drip-drip- get ready for the RESPONSIBLE reveals


- Lessons and wisdom from a Vietnam vet – Book “Just War” by Tom Newman


- Jesus Christ – ground yourself in this light and love


- Free Masons controlling Australia


- Australia threat level now at level 3


- Australian government having difficulty in building up its military – Bosi breaks this down


- Australian governments people are incapable of governing itself


- Canada/USA-Australia/USA?


- Australia One – A Constitutional Convention coming soon


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV



Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


