Chris Sky Is Leaving Canada | Maverick News with Rick Walker

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#chrissky, #freedom,
Why Media Influencer "Chris Sky" ( Sococcia ) is leaving Canada for good.
Sky says he is shutting down all of his social media and talks about new anti-hate legislation in Canada that he says will target him because of his anti-semitic views.
Sky made the announcement on his Telegram channel.
Please support Free Speech By Donating at:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or
https://www.maverickdonations.com
Visit Maverick News:
or
https://www.mavericknewschannel.com
Please subscribe to our RUMBLE CHANNEL