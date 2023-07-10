© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHISTLEBLOWERS 7.1.23 @12PM: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy (EP3)
Shan Weijian is one of the first international students sent by the Chinese Communist Party. Their education is to help the CCP kleptocrats to steal, hide and Launder wealth.
单伟建是中共派出的第一批国际留学生之一。他们的任务就是帮中共盗国贼偷窃，隐藏和洗白财富。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #LFATV
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@mosenglish @moschinese