Starter Kit Instructions - Chlorine Dioxide Solution - NEW Method, NEW formulation

Instructional video for the WonderfullyMade CDS Starter Kit. Convenient travel sized water purification kit. Take control of your water purification needs while you are on the road. See the website for ordering instructions: https://www.wonderfullymade.us/store/p14/Water_Purification_Starter_Kit_-_NEW_CDS_Reactor_-_NEW%2A_Formula.html



This kit uses the 3 per 100 method: Use 3 millilitres of the combined solutions per every 100 millilitres of purified water



The summary instructions are:

1. Chill purified water

2. Following the 3 per 100 method, pour purified water into the glass container

3. Mix 1.5ml of sodium chlorite solution, with 1.5ml of phosphoric acid solution into the glass bowl, for every 100ml of water

4. Store in the fridge for 4 hours or more, depending on amount of water

5. Bottle the CDS

