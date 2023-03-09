BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'God's Natural Order Is Under Attack': 16-Year-Old Student Arrested for His Biblical Values
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
169 views • 03/09/2023

"The family unit, in general, is under attack, and they're starting with the youth." The Canadian 16-year old expelled and arrested twice for his stand against transgenderism and for biblical values and shares an update on his case and what he wants to see happen next.


CBN's Gary Lane has the story.

Download the free CBN News App: http://cbnnews.com/app

SUBSCRIBE to the CBN News Channel for more:

http://youtube.com/c/CBNnewsonline/?s...

SUBSCRIBE to the QuickStart Newsletter by visiting quickstart.news

SUBSCRIBE to the Quickstart Podcast. New episodes every morning at 7am: cbn.com/cbnnews/quickstart

What's coming up next? Have a look at our program guide: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=ht...

CBN features 24-hour TV news from a Christian perspective. The CBN News Channel provides independent news programming to an underserved audience to enlighten, entertain and inspire Christians around the world. Comments below do not necessarily reflect the views of CBN.


Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbnnews/

Like us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBNNews

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cbnnews/

Contact News Editors: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=ht...

Questions about other CBN programs: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=ht...

Questions about supporting CBN?

http://www1.cbn.com/cbn-partners (and) https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=ht...

Questions about Helping the Home Front? Call: 757-226-2333

https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=ht...


#breakingnews #politicalnews #christiannews #christian #christianity #church #breakingnews #cbnnews


Shared from and subscribe to:

CBN News

https://www.youtube.com/@CBNnewsonline/videos

Keywords
vaccinesbiblegmos5gaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21agenda 30transhumanismmasksquarantineslockdownsplandemicthe great resetc-ovid hoaxgraphene oxidenano tech in jabs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy