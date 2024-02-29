Israel | Gaza Genocide | PURE EVIL! Israeli tanks MASSACRE starving Palestinian refugees waiting in line for food trucks.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Israeli tanks open fire on Palestinian refugees waiting in line for food from humanitarian trucks killing over 70 and injuring hundreds | The ""antisemitism"" label is powerful weapon of war to silence anyone critical of Israel's atrocities | US Health and Human Services is trafficking children directly to pedophile ""hosts"" in US--over 85,000 missing | NY Appellate Division refuses stay on $485M Trump judgment--Leticia James to sieze Trump assets | Leticia James now attacking beef industry | SCOTUS accepts Trump immunity appeal, pushing trial past 2024 election | Illinois judge rules to remove Trump from state's ballots | $1.7 T omnibus bill ruled unconstitutional!
Support the broadcast and build the patriot economy by supporting my affiliates:
Lifewave X39 patches | Activate your natural stem cells to naturally heal your body and restore your youth - https://lifewave.com/fireduptxlawyer
Gold and silver with Dr. Kirk Elliott - https://kirkelliottphd.com/fireduptxlawyer/
The Wellness Company | Telemedicine, pandemic preparedness, and supplements - https://www.twc.health/fireduptxlawyer
Survival supplies, emergency food, water filtration, solar generators, etc - http://preparewithpaul.com
Cue Streaming | Patriot-owned live TV and on-demand streaming service with more channels for less money than Hulu or YouTube TV - fireduptxlawyer.mycuestreaming.com
Patriot-owned nutritional supplement and home essentials superstore - https://myfreedomcart.com/fireduptxlawyer
Patriot Mobile | Dump your woke cell service provider -