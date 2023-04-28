FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

Trump SAVES Sick Seniors With Medicare MSA

with Ron Greiner, first agent to enroll a Medical Savings Account

medicareadvantagemsa.com

&

Lee Benham

Msa-medicare.com





Something health experts have got to admit is that former President Trump issued some amazing executive orders to improve the health system, including one that’s extremely important because of the low savings rate in America AND the terrifying exposure to Out of Pocket costs retirees face. Unfortunately, despite proposing an expansion of the Medicare Medical Savings Account (MSA) program, Trump’s Executive Order has been followed by only a few thousand Americans.

Not only are retirees ill-equipped for Out-of-Pocket exposure but also half of them are enrolled in so-called Medicare “Advantage” plans that are nothing more than Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs). HMOs, whether in ObamaCare or Medicare, handcuff patient choice via NETWORKS - which pay NOTHING when a seriously sick patient goes out of network trying to survive.

Quietly and quickly, however, the Medicare Advantage MSA option has exploded in availability to every county in 35 states. Every year the government deposits $2,000 or $3,000 in seniors’ MSA at the bank. Couples may choose $6,000!

As Ron Greiner says, “The media won’t tell America because Liberals shy away from the MSA like vampires to the cross!” That’s because MSAs (and Health Savings Accounts (HSAs)) reduce reliance on the health system and empower individuals with investment income - something Democrats cynically call a sop to the rich.

Worse, organizations catering to retirees are hiding the MSA option from your grandparents. This is because MSAs can obviate the need to purchase Supplemental Policies, a product on which AARP relies for income. Mr. Greiner says, “Inform your parents. Live longer, save premium, eliminate taxes, and build wealth.”