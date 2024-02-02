BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The J6 'Pipe Bomb' Narrative Collapses
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
105 views • 02/02/2024

January 6th: Cover-Up & Hoax

* Why don’t we know the identities of these two “backpack guys”?

* The guy who planted the ‘pipe bomb’ on J5.

* The guy who discovered it on J6.

* Why was QueMala at the DNC instead of the Capitol — and why did she leave that out?

* This is one of the biggest scandals in American history.


READ:

FBI Tied January 6 Pipe Bomber To Metro Card Of Ex-Gov Official, But Blocked Interview Of Him: Former Agent

FBI Blocked Surveillance Team From Interviewing Person Of Interest In J6 Pipe Bomb Case: Former Agent

The Plot Thickens: Damning New Details Emerge in Jan 6 Pipe Bomb Cover Up


The full episode is linked below.


Redacted News | The Narrative Is All Falling Apart (1 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4ar9a3-breaking-the-narrative-is-all-falling-apart-redacted-with-clayton-morris.html

Keywords
false flaghoaxtreasoncover-updeep stateconspiracymagacoupkamala harrisinfiltrationinside jobagent provocateurentrapmentjanuary 6january 6thjan 6thjan 6insurrection dayj6fedsurrectionclayton morrisnatali morrisorchestrated eventred cell
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy