The J6 'Pipe Bomb' Narrative Collapses

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
January 6th: Cover-Up & Hoax
* Why don’t we know the identities of these two “backpack guys”?
* The guy who planted the ‘pipe bomb’ on J5.
* The guy who discovered it on J6.
* Why was QueMala at the DNC instead of the Capitol — and why did she leave that out?
* This is one of the biggest scandals in American history.
READ:
• FBI Tied January 6 Pipe Bomber To Metro Card Of Ex-Gov Official, But Blocked Interview Of Him: Former Agent
• FBI Blocked Surveillance Team From Interviewing Person Of Interest In J6 Pipe Bomb Case: Former Agent
• The Plot Thickens: Damning New Details Emerge in Jan 6 Pipe Bomb Cover Up
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News | The Narrative Is All Falling Apart (1 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4ar9a3-breaking-the-narrative-is-all-falling-apart-redacted-with-clayton-morris.html