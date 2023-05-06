© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I combine Electroculture and Magnetoculture as my newest experiment in the garden using galvanized wire, a fishing pole, ring magnets and a salvaged vacuum cleaner power cord.
https://odysee.com/Electroculture-Course:20b59f1bb3afaef4ca7c0d877ec56d0b22e04446?r=3ZZs282SEQ5uPABXhMcHRGGB6RSiG4Ar
---
DONATE: https://cahlen.org/gift
CONTACT: https://cahlen.org/contact
SUBSCRIBE: https://cahlen.org/subscribe
GEAR LIST: https://cahlen.org/gear
NOTICE: https://cahlen.org/notice