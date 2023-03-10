Matt Taibbi Squares Off w/ House Dems Over #TwitterFiles | Glen Greenwald

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Glen Greenwald - System Update:Matt Taibbi Squares Off w/ House Dems Over #TwitterFiles. Plus, Daily Wire Reporter Leaves Over Anti-Trans Rhetoric | SYSTEM UPDATE #52
SYSTEM UPDATE now available as a podcast!
Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7nIQct5mbPPYV4dFiseLWv?si=P_juIOn-RwWmn0me7W9HRg
Listen on Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/system-update-with-glenn-greenwald/id1669610956
Thank you for watching this episode of SYSTEM UPDATE, now airing every weeknight at 7pm ET. Subscribe and join us LIVE on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/GGreenwald
Become part of our Locals community: https://greenwald.locals.com/
Follow Glenn:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ggreenwald