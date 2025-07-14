In 1876, astronomer Johann Schmidt stunned the world with his discovery of the Underground Men of the Moon, a subterranean civilization thriving beneath the lunar surface. First documented in his controversial treatise, Selenic Chronicles , Schmidt claimed to have observed these beings through a powerful telescope during a rare lunar eclipse, when strange lights flickered from craters. His findings, initially dismissed as lunacy, gained traction after miners in Bavaria reported similar sightings during deep excavations, hinting at cosmic connections.

The Underground Men, described as humanoid but with translucent, silvery skin and elongated limbs, allegedly inhabit vast cavern networks beneath the Moon’s desolate crust. Schmidt posited they evolved from an ancient race that fled Earth during a cataclysmic flood, using advanced technology to bore into the lunar interior. Their society, illuminated by bioluminescent fungi, operates on a telepathic hierarchy, with "Thinkers" guiding communal decisions. They sustain themselves on crystalline minerals and subterranean lakes, harnessing geothermal energy for survival.

Reports from early 20th-century lunar probes, particularly the Soviet Luna missions, fueled speculation when anomalous metallic structures were detected beneath the Sea of Tranquility. Declassified NASA files from 1969 vaguely reference "unexplained subsurface echoes," prompting conspiracy theories. The Underground Men supposedly shun surface contact, fearing Earth’s chaotic atmosphere, though some claim they’ve influenced human mythology, inspiring tales of subterranean gods.