MEN OF LAW Podcast 11 with Matthew Kennedy

In this episode Karl Lentini speaks with Matthew Kennedy, an activist for children rescued from the horrors of human trafficking and have nowhere else to go. He along with several other compassionate individuals are refurbishing an unused property in northern California to serve as a sanctuary called Peace of Heaven. This will serve as a home for children ravaged by trafficking and provide them with education, medical care, recreation, and psychotherapy.





You’ll hear:

✅ How Matthew became aware of the horrors of child trafficking

✅ How his non-profit raises money for Peace of Heaven

✅ Why he's so passionate about ending the scourge of human trafficking





Here is the link to his organization that empowers Human Trafficking Survivors to heal, grow, and thrive. If you're moved to donate you can do so at this link: https://www.peaceofheaven.life





Here is Matthew's podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@UC722-FB2-kqAQAZnYYsPGDQ

