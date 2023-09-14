British MRAP Mastiff filled with Ukrainian infantry blown up in Novomayorsk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A British MRAP Mastiff filled with more than a dozen Ukrainian infantry was blown up by Russian forces from the 40th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet in Novomayorsk, Donetsk region. MRAP Mastiff evacuates the Ukrainian group, which is in turn discovered and blown up by the Russian attack.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY