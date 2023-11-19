They Want to ETHNIC CLEANSE GAZA and Steal More Land - IDF War Strategy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli occupation soldiers in Gaza made a public call to the Israeli society to pressure the authorities to ethnic cleanse the Gaza strip and build settlements:
- People of Israel, we are at a critical and historical moment, which we haven't seen since the 1967 war... Join me in telling our leaders, Israel's soldiers want to occupy and settle Gaza once again.