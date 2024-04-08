Solar Eclipse is Black Sun of Apocalypse?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Taylor Marshall
Apr 8, 2024
Dr Taylor Marshall Podcast #solareclipse #catholic #shorts
Please LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new videos every day: http://youtube.com/c/drtaylormarshall?sub_confirmation=1
Dr. Taylor Marshall's book: Antichrist and Apocalypse: https://www.amazon.com/dp/099965862X
Dr. Taylor Marshall's book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/35fGp6k
🔴 Join my Patreon Patrons: https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall
🔴 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrTaylorMarshall/
🔴 Twitter: https://twitter.com/TaylorRMarshall
Take Dr. Taylor Marshall’s online Catholic courses by signing up as a student at newsaintthomas.com
#DrTaylorMarshall #DrTaylorMarshallPodcast #Christianity #News #Politics #TaylorMarshall
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/shorts/tgZZ9Hr6ceY